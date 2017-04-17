United Airlines on Saturday forced a couple off their flight to Costa Rica, where their wedding party was waiting for them. The couple had boarded the flight at Houston, Texas, Reuters reported on Sunday, quoting a local news channel. The airline is already facing a potential lawsuit not to mention social media infamy for another unsavoury incident involving the forced deplaning of a passenger.

A federal law enforcement officer was asked to remove Michael Hohl and Amber Maxwell from a United plane after the airline accused the couple of trying to sit in seats more expensive than the ones for which they had paid. The couple, however, told KHOU 11 News that they chose other seats after finding another passenger asleep in theirs after they were the last to board the flight.

Hohl told the Houston-based news channel that they had moved to other empty seats in the economy cabin and had also offered to pay for the seats, which United sells as “economy plus”. However, the cabin crew had declined their offer and asked them to return to their assigned seats.

“We thought it was not a big deal. It’s not like we were trying to jump up into a first class seat,” Hohl told KHOU. “We were simply in an economy row a few rows above our economy seat.” The crew then called in a United States Marshals Service officer to ask the couple to get off the flight, he added. The couple was rebooked on a flight on Sunday.

This comes as United is already drawing criticism for forcibly removing 69-year-old Vietnamese-American Dr David Dao from an overbooked flight in Chicago last week. Dao’s attorney said he would sue the airline for the episode, which left him with a broken nose, two broken teeth and a concussion. Since this incident, for which United CEO Oscar Munoz issued a questionable apology, the airline’s customer service has been under heightened scrutiny.