The Delhi Police on Monday filed an FIR against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran for offering to bribe the Election Commission to get hold of the party’s frozen “two-leaves” symbol, ANI reported. The police arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged middleman, from a hotel room in Delhi on Sunday night while seizing BMW and Mercedes car from him, reported News18.

Chandrasekhar had told Dinakaran that the AIADMK party’s “two leaves” symbol will go to the Sasikala faction if he was paid Rs 60 crore. An FIR under Section 170 and Section 120B, and Section 8 of the Prevention of the Corruption Act had been filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, ANI added. VK Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran will be served a notice to join the investigation, The Times of India reported, quoting unidentified officials.

On March 22, the Election Commission had frozen the party’s symbol ahead of the bye-elections for the RK Nagar seat, which held by J Jayalalithaa before she died. The move by the poll panel had come after AIADMK’s two factions, led by O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala, had staked their claim to the symbol.

On April 10, the Election Commission had called off the by-elections in RK Nagar constituency after allegations arose that parties were bribing the electorate for votes.

Dinakaran was fielded by the Sasikala faction for the seat, which had fallen vacant after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa died on December 5. Dinkaran had been expelled from the party by Jayalalithaa five years ago for allegedly interfering in government functioning. But, AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala had re-inducted Dinakaran on February 15, and after her arrest in the disproportionate assets case, he was made the party’s Deputy General Secretary.