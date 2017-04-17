Singer Sonu Nigam made life difficult for himself on Monday morning by complaining about the Muslim call to prayer on Twitter. “I’m not a Muslim, and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India?” he said, drawing near-immediate outrage.

He supplemented his complaint with a puzzling analogy: “And by the way, Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam...Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?” Then, to clarify that he was not targeting a particular community, he added, “I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity to wake up people who don’t follow the religion.”

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Fans and Nigam’s Twitter followers were quick to point out the use of loudspeakers during festivals celebrated by other religions and also that the singer is known to perform at such events. One Twitter user said, “I’m a Hindu, but isn’t the same ‘inconvenience’ faced by non-Hindus, too, when we blare loudspeakers for Navratri and Ganesh processions?”