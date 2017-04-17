Three motorcycle-borne men stole Rs 26.17 lakh from a cash van parked outside an ATM in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, PTI reported on Monday. The role of some of the employees of the cash delivery company is being probed in the incident.

The cash custodian, Jitender Singh, had gone to replenish the ATM in the area with a guard, while his colleagues Mohammed Nadeem and Gaurav were waiting near the cash van. The driver of the van too had stepped out of the vehicle while Singh was at the ATM.

Singh claimed three men had stopped behind the van, and carried away the cash box as the trunk containing the cash was left open. When Singh came back to the vehicle, he realised the cash box had been stolen. He immediately informed the police.

The police are going through CCTV available from outside the bank. Deputy commissioner of police, Central, Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the accused were probably aware of the CCTV cameras as they kept their faces hidden from them. “One of them was wearing a cap, while the other two kept their faces away from the camera,” Randhawa told Hindustan Times.

The police has not ruled out the role of an insider in the robbery. They are questioning Singh and his colleagues. The bikers are believed to have been following the cash van from Karol Bagh, where it had stopped last to replenish another ATM, Hindustan Times reported, quoting an unidentified official.