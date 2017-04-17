The faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has decided to introduce Vaastu Shastra in the syllabus for architecture students. Professors at IIT-Kgp’s Ranbir and Chitra Gupta School of Infrastructure Design and Management believe that the course at the institute is too influenced by the West, and that students should be taught subjects related to ancient Indian architectural traditions, The Times of India reported on Monday.

The institute held its first workshop on the subject, “Vaastu in Global Perspective” in the city in West Bengal on Sunday. “Times are changing, and across the globe, there is a renewed interest in ancient Indian knowledge. So it is natural that we will tweak our syllabus to include Vaastu in architecture and infrastructure classes,” Joy Sen, the head of IIT-Kgp’s architecture school, told The Times of India.

From the next academic year, first and second year students will be taught the basics of Vaastu in their course, whereas post graduate and research scholars in infrastructure will be taught the subject in more detail. Students will also have to write assignments, projects and tests on the subject.

“Vaastu Shastra has its beginnings in the Rig Veda and is scientific in its tenor. Today, the whole world is looking at green living, thanks to the way we are suffering due to erratic concretisation. The concept of Vaastu revolves around the healthy relationship of nature and infrastructure, hence its modern relevance,” Sen told the newspaper.