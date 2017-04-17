A Sessions Court in Mumbai’s Dindoshi on Monday granted anticipatory bail to The Viral Fever Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Arunabh Kumar in a molestation case. The bench had granted him interim bail on April 9.

A case had been lodged against Kumar on March 29 at the MIDC Police Station in Andheri East after a number of women accused him of workplace harassment. The 34-year-old had applied for anticipatory bail on April 7. A police officer from the MIDC Police Station had told Hindustan Times that they had objected to his bail application.

In a blog post titled “The Indian Uber – That Is TVF”, published on March 12 on Medium, a former TVF employee had chronicled the months of harassment Kumar had allegedly subjected her to since 2014. She accused him of making lewd comments, molesting her and making countless passes at her both in office and during shoots and also “acting as a pimp”. The post was later taken down after Kumar lodged a complaint with the website.

The digital entertainment company had declared the claims “false, baseless and unverified”, and Kumar had denied the accusations, well. Since the blog post went viral three other women had taken to social media to accuse Kumar of harassment and molestation, and another FIR had been registered against him at the Versova Police Station.