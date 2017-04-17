The Andheri Magistrate’s Court on Monday cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday for not appearing before the bench in connection with a criminal intimidation case. Producer Shakeel Noorani had filed a case accusing Dutt of having gangsters threaten him.

Noorani had approached the court after alleging that the police had not taken any action against his complaint to them. The case dates back to 2009, when Noorani had signed Dutt on for a movie titled Jaan ki Baazi.

The producer’s lawyer Neeraj Gupta told ANI that Dutt was cast for the lead role and paid a “huge amount”, but he did not turn up for the shooting and the film could not be completed. Dutt was asked to pay him a certain amount based on Noorani’s complaint to a producers’ association, but he was forced to approach the high court when the actor did not do so, the lawyer added.

Responding to the warrant issued against Dutt on Sunday, his spokesperson said, “The present situation has arisen because of the communication lapse between our lawyers and us. We respect the urgency shown by the honourable court regarding our attendance/representation, and we would take immediate measure to rectify the situation.”