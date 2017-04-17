Those appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test this year will get their admit cards on April 22. The release of admit cards has been delayed because of a Supreme Court order to the Central Board of Secondary Education, asking it to accept applications of candidates above 25 years of age till April 5, reported Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the admit cards were supposed to be issued on April 15. NEET will be held on May 7 across 104 cities across the country. “In view of the orders of Honourable Supreme Court of India to accept the applications of candidates above 25 years of age, admit cards will now be hosted on 22.04.2017,” read a NEET notification.

The notification comes at a time when the apex court is due to hear a plea for changing the date of the national-level exam, reported The Times of India. In the plea filed by the Sankalp Charitable Trust, aspirants have argued that the timing of the CBSE and the Uttar Pradesh board exams are such that students are not left with much time to prepare for the NEET. The court will hear the plea on Monday, according to NDTV.

As many as 11,35,104 aspirants have registered for the exam that grants admission to medical and dental colleges in the country. Last year, the total number of candidates who appeared for the two-phased exam was 8,02,594.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had scrapped the 25-years age limit for the test. On April 13, the top court had asked the Centre to allow students to write the exam in Urdu, among other languages, from the 2018-2019 academic session.