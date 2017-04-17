A look at the headlines right now:

TTV Dinakaran denies trying to bribe EC into getting AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol: Alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested on Sunday, and a BMW and Mercedes were taken from him. Food-delivery platform UberEATS will be launched in India by the end of 2017, reports Economic Times: The service will first be launched in either Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai or Pune. Admit cards for NEET will be issued on April 22: The notification comes at a time when the apex court is due to hear a plea on changing the date of the national-level exam. Indian Union Muslim League candidate wins Malappuram bye-poll by over 1.7 lakh votes: PK Kunhalikutty said ‘the unity of the Congress-led UDF’ and their pitch for a ‘secular outlook’ had won them the seat. Mumbai court cancels arrest warrant issued against Sanjay Dutt in criminal intimidation case: The warrant was issued after the actor, accused of threatening producer Shakeel Noorani through the underworld, failed to appear before the bench. Amol Palekar files plea against ‘pre-censorship’ of films, Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response: The bench also asked the I&B Ministry to direct the CBFC to implement the recommendations of the Shyam Benegal-led panel. Sonu Nigam grumbles about ‘forced religiousness’ after Muslim call to prayer wakes him up: The singer questioned using electricity at places of worship ‘to wake up people who don’t follow the religion’. Bike-borne men take off with Rs 26 lakh from open ATM cash van in Delhi: The police are investigating whether some employees of the company that delivers the money were also responsible. TVF chief Arunabh Kumar gets anticipatory bail in molestation case: A police officer from the MIDC Police Station said they had objected to his application. Brought down medicine prices even though pharma companies were unhappy, says Narendra Modi in Surat: As the state prepares for Assembly elections later this year, the prime minister is making his presence felt.