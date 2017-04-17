Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday batted for a Uniform Civil Code and urged everyone to speak up against the Islamic practice of triple talaq. Quoting former Prime Minister Chadrashekhar during a book launch in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “Chandrashekhar said that when we have similar laws regarding foreclosures and weddings, then why should not we employ an Uniform Civil Code in the country.”

The chief minister compared people’s silence on the practice of triple talaq to the episode from the Mahabharat when Draupadi was disrobed, reported NDTV. “When I see people silent on the raging issue, the episode from Mahabharat comes to my mind. Draupadi asked the palace – who is responsible for this situation? Who’s responsible for this crime? Vidura said those responsible are criminals, those who supported this incident are culprits, those who are silent are responsible,” he said. Adityanath added that likewise those silent on the issue of triple talaq “are equally guilty”.

Adityanath said the implementation of uniform civil code will do away with triple talaq. However, the Supreme Court had maintained that it will hear the two matters separately. The Centre had first taken an official stand against triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy on October 7, 2016, when it had told the top court that gender equality was non-negotiable. Its written submissions will be taken up from May 11 by a five-judge vacation bench of the Supreme Court, which has been hearing a number of petitions challenging the validity of the practices.

Adityanath’s comments also echo what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Sunday – that Muslim women were facing difficulties because of triple talaq. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said, “Muslim women are facing difficulties on the issue of triple talaq, we should work for solution at district level.”

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said on Sunday that members of the community found misusing triple talaq would face social boycott. “There has been misunderstanding on this issue, we will issue a code of conduct on it,” the board said.