Air India on Monday said that it has come up with a set of rules against unruly passengers, reported ANI. The national carrier is henceforth going to slap fines on passengers for delaying flights and is also mulling to take legal action against such offenders.

According to the new rules, Air India will levy a fine of Rs 5 lakh if a passenger delays a flight up to one hour. For delays between one and two hours, the carrier will impose a fine of Rs 10 lakh while delay beyond two hours will invite a penalty of Rs 15 lakh. Air India had earlier said that it would establish a “No-Fly List” in consultation with the ministry, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is drafting an amendment to the Civil Aviation Requirements on ways to deal with “unruly passengers” effectively in future.

The move comes after the national carrier had to revoke a no-fly ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who had assaulted one of its staff on board last month. The incident took place on March 23. The parliamentarian had said that he had hit the Air India employee 25 times with his sandal because he was flown in the economy class despite booking a business class seat for his flight from Pune to Delhi. However, Air India had said the plane he had chosen to fly on was economy-only, and that he had refused to take a different flight.