The business wrap: World Bank forecasts 7.2% growth rate for India, and six other top stories
Other headlines: The Finance Ministry said net balance in Jan Dhan accounts had risen by Rs 1,000 crore, and the prime minister vowed to slash medicine prices.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- India’s economy will grow by 7.2% in 2017-2018, predicts World Bank: The agency expects the ‘fiscal, inflation and external conditions’ in the country to remain stable and a gradual GDP growth rise to 7.7% in 2019-2020.
- Net balance in Jan Dhan accounts up by Rs 1,000 crore in a week: As many as 18.50 crore of the total 28.23 crore accounts have been seeded with Aadhaar details, the Finance Ministry said.
- Will bring down medicine prices even though pharma companies are unhappy, says Narendra Modi in Surat: As the state prepares for Assembly elections later this year, the prime minister is making his presence felt.
- Supreme Court orders auction of Aamby Valley property after Sahara fails to pay dues: The apex court has asked the Bombay High Court to act as liquidator in the sale.
- ED issues showcause notice to Karti Chidambaram for alleged forex rule violation: Two Chennai-based companies were also issued notices in connection with the investigation.
- Food-delivery platform UberEATS will be launched in India by the end of 2017, says Economic Times report: The service will first be launched in either Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai or Pune.
- Wholesale inflation dropped to 5.7% in March: Fall in fuel and mineral prices contributed to the trend.