A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

India’s economy will grow by 7.2% in 2017-2018, predicts World Bank: The agency expects the ‘fiscal, inflation and external conditions’ in the country to remain stable and a gradual GDP growth rise to 7.7% in 2019-2020. Net balance in Jan Dhan accounts up by Rs 1,000 crore in a week: As many as 18.50 crore of the total 28.23 crore accounts have been seeded with Aadhaar details, the Finance Ministry said. Will bring down medicine prices even though pharma companies are unhappy, says Narendra Modi in Surat: As the state prepares for Assembly elections later this year, the prime minister is making his presence felt. Supreme Court orders auction of Aamby Valley property after Sahara fails to pay dues: The apex court has asked the Bombay High Court to act as liquidator in the sale. ED issues showcause notice to Karti Chidambaram for alleged forex rule violation: Two Chennai-based companies were also issued notices in connection with the investigation. Food-delivery platform UberEATS will be launched in India by the end of 2017, says Economic Times report: The service will first be launched in either Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai or Pune. Wholesale inflation dropped to 5.7% in March: Fall in fuel and mineral prices contributed to the trend.