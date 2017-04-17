A court in Jamshedpur on Monday acquitted Rashtriya Janata Dal strongman and former Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin in a triple murder case dating back to 1989, ANI reported. The court cited lack of evidence to explain its decision, Times Now added.

The 27-year-old case pertained to the murders of Anand Rao, Janardhan Choubey and Pradeep Mishra near a Tata Steel Powerhouse in the Jugasalai Police Station area of the industrial town, The Financial Express said. The RJD leader was among the eight accused in the case, the newspaper added.

Shahabuddin faces criminal charges in more than 50 cases and is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He was moved to Tihar from Siwan District Jail in February this year following an order by a division bench of the Supreme Court that acted on appeals that said he wielded considerable influence and carried on his criminal activities in Siwan even from inside jail.