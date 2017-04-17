The Supreme Court on Monday ordered former Board of Control for Cricket in India President N Srinivasan not to represent the board at the upcoming International Cricket Council meeting scheduled on April 24. The bench, led by Justice Dipak Mishra, asked BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri to attend the meeting, reported PTI.

The bench cited Srinivasan’s conflict of interest as a reason behind its ruling. “It is directed that Amitabh Chaudhary shall represent the BCCI in the ICC meeting and Rahul Johri shall accompany him and he [Johri] will also attend the meetings of the CEOs,” the court said.

The bench reiterated its April 10 ruling. The apex court had said that a person, who is not eligible to become an office-bearer in the BCCI and state cricket associations, cannot represent the board in ICC meetings. The Committee of Administrators had approached the court seeking clarity after Srinivasan’s name was being mooted as a suitable candidate to represent BCCI at the crucial meeting.

The court had earlier recommendations by the Justice Lodha committee on reforms in the BCCI. It had agreed with the panel that ministers and civil servants and those above 70 should not be allowed to become its members, reported PTI.