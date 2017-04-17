In photos: Charlie Chaplin fans set ‘world record’ on his 128th birth anniversary, say reports
As many as 662 people, dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, gathered at a museum in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland, to pay tribute to the comic icon on his 128th birth anniversary on Sunday. It was reportedly a world record for the biggest gathering of Charlie Chaplins. “There have been big Charlie Chaplin gatherings in the past, but this is the first to be certified by an officer of the law,” Chaplin’s World museum spokesperson Annick Barbezat-Perrin told AFP.
The fans wore black jackets and bowler hats, donned toothbrush moustaches and carried canes in their attempt to recreate the Little Tramp. The gathering of men, women and children formed a giant star and later posed for a group photo, reported Variety.