Tension following violent clashes in Kashmir has led officials to order a shutdown of 3G and 4G services until further notice and a closure of universities, colleges and higher secondary schools in Kashmir on April 18, ANI reported. Officials said the clampdown on internet was triggered by worries that the armed forces were being portrayed “in poor light”, PTI reported.

The development follows videos showing Army personnel using a civilian as a “human shield” and alleged threats from militants to local politicians. Unidentified Ministry of Home Affairs officials told ANI that paramilitary personnel have been directed to use plastic bullets before resorting to the controversial pellets against stone-pelting protestors. Local reports had claimed that at least 54 students sustained injuries during clashes outside Degree College in South on April 15.

Jammu & Kashmir: Internet services in Kashmir suspended until further notice. — ANI (@ANI_news) April 17, 2017

Universities,Colleges & Higher Sec Schools of Kashmir division to remain closed on 18April as precautionary measure due to present condition — ANI (@ANI_news) April 17, 2017