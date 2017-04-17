A look at the headlines right now:

CBI registers FIR against TMC’s Madan Mitra and 12 others in Narada sting case: The First Information Report also included the names of party Vice President Mukul Roy and leader Saugata Roy. Pranab Mukherjee clears proposal asking dignitaries to make speeches in Hindi: The president also approved a recommendation to incorporate the language on Air India tickets as well as have Hindi magazines and newspapers on board. Tension in Kashmir triggers suspension of 3G and 4G services, closure of schools and colleges: Unidentified Home Ministry officials said paramilitary personnel have been asked to use plastic bullets before resorting to pellets against violent protestors. Twelve injured after man sprays acid inside London nightclub: The incident occurred after a dispute between two groups of people. Air India formulates rules for unruly passengers, will slap fines for delaying flights: It will impose Rs 5-lakh fine for one-hour delay, Rs 10 lakh for delay between one and two hours and Rs 15 lakh for beyond two hours. China asks India not to use the Dalai Lama to ‘undermine Beijing’s interests’: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said the Tibetan spiritual leader’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh had harmed bilateral relations. Telangana BJP describes Muslim reservation Bill as ‘trash’, says the Centre will never approve it: The Bill proposes to grant 12% reservation in government jobs and educational institutes to impoverished members of the minority group. Yogi Adityanath urges everyone to speak up against triple talaq: The chief minister compared people’s silence on the issue with the episode from the ‘Mahabharat’ when Draupadi was disrobed. N Srinivasan cannot represent BCCI at ICC meeting on April 24, says Supreme Court: The bench asked Acting Secreatry Amitabh Chaudhary and CEO Rahul Johri to attend the meeting. Haryana submits Justice Dhingra report on land deals in Gurugram to the Supreme Court: The 182-page document implicated Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra in a number of questionable dealings during the Congress rule.