The big news: CBI registers FIR against TMC leaders in Narada sting case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The president approved a proposal asking dignitaries to make speeches in Hindi, and the Kashmir government suspended 3G and 4G services.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI registers FIR against TMC’s Madan Mitra and 12 others in Narada sting case: The First Information Report also included the names of party Vice President Mukul Roy and leader Saugata Roy.
- Pranab Mukherjee clears proposal asking dignitaries to make speeches in Hindi: The president also approved a recommendation to incorporate the language on Air India tickets as well as have Hindi magazines and newspapers on board.
- Tension in Kashmir triggers suspension of 3G and 4G services, closure of schools and colleges: Unidentified Home Ministry officials said paramilitary personnel have been asked to use plastic bullets before resorting to pellets against violent protestors.
- Twelve injured after man sprays acid inside London nightclub: The incident occurred after a dispute between two groups of people.
- Air India formulates rules for unruly passengers, will slap fines for delaying flights: It will impose Rs 5-lakh fine for one-hour delay, Rs 10 lakh for delay between one and two hours and Rs 15 lakh for beyond two hours.
- China asks India not to use the Dalai Lama to ‘undermine Beijing’s interests’: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said the Tibetan spiritual leader’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh had harmed bilateral relations.
- Telangana BJP describes Muslim reservation Bill as ‘trash’, says the Centre will never approve it: The Bill proposes to grant 12% reservation in government jobs and educational institutes to impoverished members of the minority group.
- Yogi Adityanath urges everyone to speak up against triple talaq: The chief minister compared people’s silence on the issue with the episode from the ‘Mahabharat’ when Draupadi was disrobed.
- N Srinivasan cannot represent BCCI at ICC meeting on April 24, says Supreme Court: The bench asked Acting Secreatry Amitabh Chaudhary and CEO Rahul Johri to attend the meeting.
- Haryana submits Justice Dhingra report on land deals in Gurugram to the Supreme Court: The 182-page document implicated Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra in a number of questionable dealings during the Congress rule.