The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a heatwave alert for isolated places in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The average temperature hovered over 40 degrees Celsius on Monday.

“Heatwave conditions at isolated places are likely to prevail over the lower reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three to four days,” PTI quoted the weather authorities as saying.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms over Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya. It said Maarutha storm may trigger thundershowers in Odisha.

The rising mercury has already claimed nine lives, IANS reported.