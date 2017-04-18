A Jamaican woman named Violet Brown has been named the world’s oldest person three days after the previous holder of the record, Italian Emma Morano, died. For a while before Morano’s death, she was believed to the only living person born in the 1800s. She died sitting in her armchair in Verbania.

The Gerontology Research Group said Brown is now the oldest registered person as she was born on March 10, 1900. She is followed by two Japanese women – Nabi Tajima, born August 4 1900 and Chiyo Miyako (May 2, 1901).

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness congratulated Brown after the news came in.