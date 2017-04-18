A look at the headlines right now:

Senior AIADMK leaders hold meeting, announce official talks to merge factions: Finance Minister D Jayakumar welcomes O Panneerselvam’s offer to bury the hatchet. No consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Pakistani Army: A military spokesperson said for former naval officer’s conviction was based on irrefutable evidence. IMD issues heatwave alert for Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other states: The average temperature hovered over 40 degrees Celsius on Monday. Manipur Congress MLA Ginsuanhau Zou, 14 others party members join BJP: They were felicitated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. CBI registers FIR against TMC’s Madan Mitra and 12 others in Narada sting case: The First Information Report also included the names of party Vice President Mukul Roy and leader Saugata Roy. The world’s oldest person is 117-year-old Violet Brown from Jamaica: The Gerontology Research Group identified her after the previous holder of the record, Italian Emma Morana, died last week. Shia Board wants a strict law against triple talaq like the one that criminalises sati: The organisation said an Act against the practice will ensure Muslim women do not get victimised. North Korea will test missiles every week, senior official tells BBC: Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-Ryol threatened with an ‘all out war’ if the US took military action against the isolated nation. N Srinivasan cannot represent BCCI at ICC meeting on April 24, says Supreme Court: The bench asked Acting Secreatry Amitabh Chaudhary and CEO Rahul Johri to attend the meeting. Twelve injured after man sprays acid inside London nightclub: The incident occurred after a dispute between two groups of people.