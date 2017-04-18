A Delhi court on Monday ordered an FIR against an investigating officer for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old and falsifying evidence in the molestation case the minor had filed against her teacher. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav also dismissed the teacher’s bail petition, PTI reported.

“Today, separate directions have been given for lodging of FIR against the IO in this case for having committed penetrative sexual assault upon the child victim and creating false evidence,” the judge said. “False evidence was being created by the IO solely to accord benefit thereof to the applicant/accused Manoj Rathi [the teacher].”

The child had approached the court through her mother after alleging tha the police had not acted on her complaint against the officer. The court directed the station house officer of Mangolpuri (North West) Police Station in Delhi to file the FIR against the investigating officer – a female sub-inspector – under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, according to The Indian Express.

In her complaint, the 13-year-old claimed that the officer had threatened to falsely implicate her father in the molestation case unless he got his daughter medically re-examined. The girl also alleged that the officer had first sexually assaulted her and then taken her to a hospital where doctors conducted an internal medical examination without her consent.

The girl had accused her teacher of molesting her in August 2016. When her parents came to school the next day to lodge a complaint, Rathi had threatened them and taken the father’s thumb impression on a blank sheet of paper, according to the PTI report.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the teacher had posed as her father and written a confession letter on this paper, claiming he had sexually assaulted his daughter repeatedly. Rathi had also got his “colleagues” signatures on the paper. This letter was submitted to the police by the school staff, based on which an FIR was filed against the father as well.