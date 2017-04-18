The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex on Tuesday broke away from its two-day losing streak to surge by 270 points to 29,683.87. The National Stock Exchange Nifty, too, made gains to surpass the 9,200 mark – it stood at 9,214.15, up 74.85 points, at 11.10 am.

Metal and energy shares saw buying interest, with the Nifty’s metal sub-index rising by nearly 2%, pushed by Hindalco and Tata Steel’s gains. FMCG shares also performed well in the markets. Stocks of Tata Consultancy Services, however, traded flat amid apprehension over its earnings report expected later in the day.

On the BSE index, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and NTPC were the top gainers, with Coal India, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel trailing at the bottom slots. Banking stocks performed well on both indices – the BSE banking sub-index was up 1.40% (at 11 am), while the Nifty banking index was 1.34% higher.

Asian stocks recovered on Tuesday following a short slump after the United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the dollar looked strong in the long term. But gains in global markets were restricted amid tensions with North Korea. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index dropped 0.4%; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9%; and the Shanghai Composite lost 0.1%.

The Indian rupee opened at 64.51 a dollar. At 11.10 am, the currency was trading at 64.40, up 0.09%.