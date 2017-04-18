The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam faction led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday put forth multiple conditions for a formal merger with the parent party, among them that VK Sasikala and her supporters will no longer hold important roles in the combined entity.

The stipulations are currently being discussed with party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran. Officials in the AIADMK said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy is keen on completing the merger before the Election Commission of India’s next hearing on the dispute over the party’s “two leaves” symbol.

A senior leader in the Panneerselvam camp told Scroll.in that Dinakaran was willing to step down from his post if an assurance was given that his aunt, VK Sasikala, who is currently lodged in a Bengaluru jail, is allowed to continue as general secretary. Dinakaran also wants an assurance that he will continue as a member of the party and preferably find a place in the AIADMK’s high-level committee as well.

However, the Panneerselvam camp is not ready to accept this offer. They have made it clear to Palaniswamy that the entire Sasikala clan should be sidelined for the merger to take place. A senior official in the Panneerselvam camp said they have no problem with Palaniswamy continuing as chief minister. “He is a very senior leader and a loyal AIADMK man. Our problem is with Sasikala and her family,” the leader said.

On Monday night, all senior leaders of the Panneerselvam faction held a three-hour discussion to arrive at the demands they should place before Palaniswamy for the merger to take place. These are:

Sasikala and Dinakaran should resign from their posts immediately.

Panneerselvam should either be inducted into the Cabinet as second-in-command or be made the party chief.

E Madhusoodhanan, the faction’s candidate for the RK Nagar bye-poll, should be declared the common candidate whenever the polls are held. RK Nagar was J Jayalaltihaa’s seat before she died.

The Sasikala clan should be kept away from all decision-making bodies in the party.

Two members of the Panneerselvam camp should be inducted into the Cabinet and Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, a staunch Sasikala loyalist who is under Income Tax investigation, should be dropped from the ministry.

Officials close to Palaniswamy said Dinakaran was being persuaded to step down. “The party feels Sasikala remaining the chief will devastate its chances in the impending local bodies polls,” a senior leader said.

Senior ministers have also begun reaching out to MLAs considered loyal to Dinakaran. In case Dinakaran and Sasikala refuse to resign, the party might initiate action to push them out.

A 11-member team consisting of senior ministers and MPs has been formed to hold talks with Panneerselvam. The panel is likely to meet the former Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon.