Facebook on Monday said it is reviewing its ‘reporting flows’ to improve how the platform will handle videos of violence and other offensive content shared on the social media site. This came a day after a man in the United States posted a video of a murder in Cleveland, Ohio, on Facebook. The company has acknowledged that its policy and process needs improvement after the clip of Sunday’s killing remained on its website and app for two hours.

The vice president for Facebook’s global operations and media partnerships, Justin Osofsky, said in a statement that they were working on a way to make it easier for users to report videos “with serious safety implications for our community” and on how to review such reports faster. “Millions of items are reported each week in more than 40 languages, and thousands of workers review them,” he said.

In the US, a nationwide manhunt is on for the suspect, one Steve Stephens, who police believe randomly shot a man – identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr – walking down a sidewalk in Cleveland. Authorities have announced a $50,000 reward for information on the man that can lead to his arrest.

Chief of the Cleveland Police Department Calvin D Williams said they had searched “every location” where Stephens has lived, including his family members’ homes, and seized items, including weapons, and “other things pertinent to the investigation”, according to The New York Times. A warrant for the 37-year-old’s arrest on a charge of aggravated murder was issued on Sunday.