OPS camp wants Sasikala clan sidelined before AIADMK merger
Australia abolished its 457 visa programme that is popular with Indians, and over 99% of TCS shareholders approved a Rs 16,000-crore buyback.
- Sasikala clan has brought ill name to Tamil Nadu, must be dropped from party, says Panneerselvam: The former chief minister said he would not drop his demand for a judicial probe into the circumstances around J Jayalalithaa’s death.
- Australia abolishes 457 visa programme that will affect Indian foreign workers: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said a new work permit will be ‘designed to recruit the best and brightest in the national interest’.
- TCS gets shareholders’ approval for Rs 16,000-crore buyback: Over 99% of the investors voted in favour of the move, which is believed to be the biggest such programme in the country.
- Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi wonders why there is ‘so much noise’ about Kashmir jeep video: Defending the Army, the senior advocate said ‘peculiar situations call for peculiar measures’.
- No consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Pakistani Army: A military spokesperson said the former Indian naval officer’s conviction was based on irrefutable evidence.
- Senior Maoist leader Narayan Sanyal dies in Kolkata: He was 78 and undergoing treatment for cancer.
- H-1B visa applications drop for the first time in five years: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services received 1.99 lakh petitions as against the 2.36 lakh received in 2016.
- Investigating officer faces FIR for sexually assaulting minor to fudge evidence in molestation case: The bench said the sub-inspector was trying to help the accused in the original complaint – the girl’s teacher.
- Shia Board wants a strict law against triple talaq like the one that criminalises sati: The organisation said an Act against the practice will ensure Muslim women do not get victimised.
- The world’s oldest person is 117-year-old Violet Brown from Jamaica: The Gerontology Research Group identified her after the previous holder of the record, Italian Emma Morana, died last week.