A look at the headlines right now:

Sasikala clan has brought ill name to Tamil Nadu, must be dropped from party, says Panneerselvam: The former chief minister said he would not drop his demand for a judicial probe into the circumstances around J Jayalalithaa’s death. Australia abolishes 457 visa programme that will affect Indian foreign workers: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said a new work permit will be ‘designed to recruit the best and brightest in the national interest’. TCS gets shareholders’ approval for Rs 16,000-crore buyback: Over 99% of the investors voted in favour of the move, which is believed to be the biggest such programme in the country. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi wonders why there is ‘so much noise’ about Kashmir jeep video: Defending the Army, the senior advocate said ‘peculiar situations call for peculiar measures’. No consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Pakistani Army: A military spokesperson said the former Indian naval officer’s conviction was based on irrefutable evidence. Senior Maoist leader Narayan Sanyal dies in Kolkata: He was 78 and undergoing treatment for cancer. H-1B visa applications drop for the first time in five years: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services received 1.99 lakh petitions as against the 2.36 lakh received in 2016. Investigating officer faces FIR for sexually assaulting minor to fudge evidence in molestation case: The bench said the sub-inspector was trying to help the accused in the original complaint – the girl’s teacher. Shia Board wants a strict law against triple talaq like the one that criminalises sati: The organisation said an Act against the practice will ensure Muslim women do not get victimised. The world’s oldest person is 117-year-old Violet Brown from Jamaica: The Gerontology Research Group identified her after the previous holder of the record, Italian Emma Morana, died last week.