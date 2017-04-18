Former liquor baron Vijay Mallya was arrested by Scotland Yard in London on Tuesday, reported PTI. He will reportedly appear before the Westminster magistrates’ court later in the day.

The businessman, who owes 17 banks in India more than Rs 9,000 crore, has been in the United Kingdom since March 2016 and had earlier said that he would not return to the country. He has been embroiled in a number of cases in India.

The arrest is being seen as the first step to his extradition requested by India, reported Economic Times. The Ministry of External Affairs had submitted an extradition request for Mallya on February 9 this year. Later that month, Indian and UK officials met for two days to discuss deportation cases and pending requests to extradite people from the two countries. A few media reports had claimed that during one of these meetings, the British officials had assured India that Mallya would be deported.

In November 2016, he was declared an absconder by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court. The same month, India had asked the UK to extradite the industrialist under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty for the loans he owes. On January 31, a special CBI court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.