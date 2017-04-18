United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday announced that the country will hold its general election on June 8. May made the announcement outside Downing Street minutes after she held a meeting with her Cabinet members, reported The Telegraph.

The prime minister said her decision for an early election was triggered by the need to ensure a smooth exit from the European Union. She said other parties are opposed to the government’s Brexit plans and added that she would not allow her opponents to hamper the exit negotiations. “If there is not an election now, game-playing will continue.” May said. “The country is coming together, Westminster is not. Division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit.”

She will move a motion in the House of Commons on Wednesday with the proposal for conducting polls on June 8. May needs the Parliament’s support to hold an election before 2020, reported BBC.

The announcement is a sharp departure from her earlier stance. The prime minister had earlier ruled out an early election. Explaining the change of decision, May said, “I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election.” However, she added that it was with “reluctance” that she announced the early polls, according to The Guardian.