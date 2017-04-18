The business wrap: United Breweries shares drop after Vijay Mallya’s arrest, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: TCS received its shareholders’ clearance for a major buyback, and Facebook said it was reviewing its ‘reporting flows’.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Sensex and Nifty end in red after reversing day’s gains: Tata Steel, Coal India and Bharti Infratel took a hit during the trading session.
- TCS gets shareholders’ approval for Rs 16,000-crore buyback: Over 99% of the investors voted in favour of the move, which is believed to be the biggest such programme in the country.
- Facebook is reviewing its ‘reporting flows’ after US shooter posts clip of Cleveland murder on site: The social media giant said it would make it easier for users to flag such offensive content and look over their reports faster.
- Australia abolishes 457 visa programme that will affect Indian foreign workers: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said a new work permit will be ‘designed to recruit the best and brightest in the national interest’.
- More than four lakh firms risk de-registration for not filing income tax returns, says report: The development is part of a crackdown on shell companies.
- Centre to accept flexi-fares in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains in leave travel allowance pleas: Central government ministries have been issued orders to clear such applications:
- SBI to charge fee for credit card payments made through cheques: The move is an attempt to disincentivise cheque payments.