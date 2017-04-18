A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Sensex and Nifty end in red after reversing day’s gains: Tata Steel, Coal India and Bharti Infratel took a hit during the trading session. TCS gets shareholders’ approval for Rs 16,000-crore buyback: Over 99% of the investors voted in favour of the move, which is believed to be the biggest such programme in the country. Facebook is reviewing its ‘reporting flows’ after US shooter posts clip of Cleveland murder on site: The social media giant said it would make it easier for users to flag such offensive content and look over their reports faster. Australia abolishes 457 visa programme that will affect Indian foreign workers: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said a new work permit will be ‘designed to recruit the best and brightest in the national interest’. More than four lakh firms risk de-registration for not filing income tax returns, says report: The development is part of a crackdown on shell companies. Centre to accept flexi-fares in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains in leave travel allowance pleas: Central government ministries have been issued orders to clear such applications: SBI to charge fee for credit card payments made through cheques: The move is an attempt to disincentivise cheque payments.