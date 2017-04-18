Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan arrived in India on Tuesday for a seven-day visit. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had stirred controversy by calling Sajjan a “Khalistani sympathiser” and refusing to interact with him.

Sajjan, who met his Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley in New Delhi, said he was hurt by Singh’s allegations. He added that he was not here for petty politics but would let his actions speak for themselves, ANI reported.

It does hurt but not here for petty politics, my actions speak for me: Canadian Defence Min Harjit Sajjan on allegations of being Khalistani pic.twitter.com/Bh4jTX0Sht — ANI (@ANI_news) April 18, 2017

Jaitley and Sajjan discussed bilateral security and ways to boost cooperation in the defence sector. The Canadian minister is also scheduled to visit Amritsar, Chandigarh and Mumbai as part of his India trip.

Earlier, Singh had said that he would not meet Sajjan as he was one of the five Khalistani sympathisers in the Justin Trudeau Cabinet. “Harjit Sajjan is a Khalistani sympathiser, and so was his father,” the Congress leader had said during an interview to a private channel. In response, Canada had said it “regrets” that the Punjab chief minister will be “unavailable to meet our defence minister”. Calling Singh’s remarks against Sajjan and other Canadian ministers “disappointing and inaccurate”, it said in a statement, “The Captain is welcome to visit Canada. We wish to advance relations.”

The Minister of @NationalDefence of Canada Mr. Harjit Singh Sajjan reviews the Tri-Services Guard of Honour, in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/LAh1JwYNya — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 18, 2017