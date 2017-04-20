A Class 12 student driving a speeding car ran over people sleeping on the footpath in New Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area on Thursday, reported Hindustan Times. The number of casualties has not been confirmed. However, ANI reported that two people had died, whereas other media reports said one had died. At least three people were left injured in the accident.

The teenager, a student of Delhi Public School, did not have a driving licence and had turned 18 on April 15, reported India Today. He was identified as Samar Chugh, the son of a Delhi-based businessman. There were two other students with Chugh in the car.

The incident is believed to have taken place at 5.45 am on Thursday morning when the students were celebrating after finishing their Class 12 exams, reported NDTV. After the accident, the two students fled the scene, but Chugh was stuck inside the car.

The police has yet to verify if the boy was drunk at the time of the incident.