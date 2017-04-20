The big news: NGT raps Art of Living for calling floodplains report biased, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Three suspected Islamic State recruits were arrested in India, and a Russian agency is believed to have helped Moscow influence the US polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NGT berates Art of Living for calling its report biased: The bench also asked the petitioner to file an application with details of the foundation’s statement issued on April 18.
- Three suspected Islamic State recruits arrested from Mumbai, Jalandhar and Bijnor: Authorities have detained six others for interrogation after carrying out raids in a number of locations.
- Putin-controlled Russian think tank prepared plans to swing US elections in Trump’s favour: US intelligence officials told Reuters that the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies drew up road maps to ensure the Republican would win.
- Class 12 student runs car over people sleeping on the footpath in Delhi, at least one dead: The teenager had recently turned 18 and is said to be the son of a businessman.
- Google, Facebook among 162 firms that urged a US court to block Trump’s latest travel ban order: The Silicon Valley giants said the restriction will inflict ‘substantial harm on US companies, their employees, and the entire economy’.
- ‘Go back to India’, woman screams at a group of passengers on a train in Ireland: The Irish Rail condemned the incident, which was captured on video, and called it ‘shocking and disgraceful’.
- Supreme Court cancels Bihar toppers’ scam accused Bachcha Rai’s conditional bail: The Nitish Kumar government had asked that the high court’s decision to let him out of jail be overruled.
- Congress forms Manmohan Singh-headed panel on Jammu and Kashmir crisis: The nine-member policy-planning group will suggest ‘constructive measures’ to resolve the ongoing turmoil in the state.
- Punjab government says it will find a way to waive farmers’ loans with or without the Centre’s help: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he will soon raise the debt problem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Home Ministry bars public health NGO from receiving funds from the Gates Foundation: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is one the major donors of this NGO.