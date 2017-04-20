A look at the headlines right now:

NGT berates Art of Living for calling its report biased: The bench also asked the petitioner to file an application with details of the foundation’s statement issued on April 18. Three suspected Islamic State recruits arrested from Mumbai, Jalandhar and Bijnor: Authorities have detained six others for interrogation after carrying out raids in a number of locations. Putin-controlled Russian think tank prepared plans to swing US elections in Trump’s favour: US intelligence officials told Reuters that the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies drew up road maps to ensure the Republican would win. Class 12 student runs car over people sleeping on the footpath in Delhi, at least one dead: The teenager had recently turned 18 and is said to be the son of a businessman. Google, Facebook among 162 firms that urged a US court to block Trump’s latest travel ban order: The Silicon Valley giants said the restriction will inflict ‘substantial harm on US companies, their employees, and the entire economy’. ‘Go back to India’, woman screams at a group of passengers on a train in Ireland: The Irish Rail condemned the incident, which was captured on video, and called it ‘shocking and disgraceful’. Supreme Court cancels Bihar toppers’ scam accused Bachcha Rai’s conditional bail: The Nitish Kumar government had asked that the high court’s decision to let him out of jail be overruled. Congress forms Manmohan Singh-headed panel on Jammu and Kashmir crisis: The nine-member policy-planning group will suggest ‘constructive measures’ to resolve the ongoing turmoil in the state. Punjab government says it will find a way to waive farmers’ loans with or without the Centre’s help: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he will soon raise the debt problem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Ministry bars public health NGO from receiving funds from the Gates Foundation: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is one the major donors of this NGO.