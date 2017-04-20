The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has asked All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran to appear before them on Saturday, reported PTI. Dinakaran has been on the police’s radar for allegedly offering a bribe to a middleman, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, to get the Election Commission give the party’s frozen “two leaves” symbol to his faction. Chandrasekhar was arrested on April 16.

The police served the summons on Dinakaran on Wednesday night. On the same day, they issued a lookout notice for him after reports said that he was an NRI and might try to flee the country.

Chandrasekhar had told Dinakaran that the AIADMK’s “two leaves” symbol would go to the VK Sasikala faction if he was paid Rs 50 crore. An FIR under Section 170, Section 120B and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act had been filed by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. Following this, the two warring factions had met for talks on Tuesday and decided to keep Sasikala and Dinakaran away from party affairs.