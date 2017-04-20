Global e-tailer Amazon on Wednesday launched its Fire TV Stick, a pen drive-like device that can be plugged into any high-definition television set and used to watch online content, in India, reported PTI. Amazon India Senior Vice President and Country Manager Amit Agarwal told the news agency that they have customised the device in such a manner so that it can run content even for people facing low speed data connectivity.

The Fire TV Stick will not only have digital content from Amazon Prime, it will also source content from rival platforms like Netflix and YouTube. “Amazon Fire TV stick users will not have any exclusive content. We believe in keeping all content open and accessible to as many users as possible,” Nitesh Kripalani, director of Amazon Prime Video, told Hindustan Times. Priced at Rs 3,999, the device will be available both on Amazon website as well as at select retail stores.

With this launch, Amazon will try to combat Google’s Chromecast, Amkette’s EvoTV and Apple TV. Besides, senior executive Rajiv Mehta told Hindustan Times that the device will help expand the reach of Amazon Prime Video.