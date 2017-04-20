The business wrap: Finance Ministry ratifies 8.65% interest for EPF, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan court granted temporary relief to Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case, and SC has allowed the e-auction of the Taj Mansingh hotel.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Finance Ministry agrees to give 8.65% interest to EPFO subscribers: The interest will be credited to accounts of more than four crore provident fund beneficiaries, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said.
- Pakistan SC forms joint team to investigate charges against Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case: The five-judge bench remained divided over the verdict. While two of them voted to disqualify Sharif, three others voted for further inquiry.
- SC allows civic body to e-auction Taj Mansingh hotel: However, the bench asked NDMC to consider the ‘blemish-free’ record of Tata Group affiliate IHCL while auctioning the property.
- Markets close in green after declining for five days: The Sensex rose 85.82 points to end at 29422.39, while the Nifty soared 32.90 points to settle at 9136.40.
- Godrej Properties likely to sell office assets to cut down its debts: The Mumbai-based developer hopes to raise around Rs 1500 crore.
- Hindustan Zinc reports big profits in Q4: Revenue for the quarter jumped 97% year-on-year to Rs 6,699 crore.
- Amazon launches Fire TV Stick in India to surf online content: The device can be plugged into any high-definition television set and used to watch online content.