Finance Ministry agrees to give 8.65% interest to EPFO subscribers: The interest will be credited to accounts of more than four crore provident fund beneficiaries, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said. Pakistan SC forms joint team to investigate charges against Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case: The five-judge bench remained divided over the verdict. While two of them voted to disqualify Sharif, three others voted for further inquiry. SC allows civic body to e-auction Taj Mansingh hotel: However, the bench asked NDMC to consider the ‘blemish-free’ record of Tata Group affiliate IHCL while auctioning the property. Markets close in green after declining for five days: The Sensex rose 85.82 points to end at 29422.39, while the Nifty soared 32.90 points to settle at 9136.40. Godrej Properties likely to sell office assets to cut down its debts: The Mumbai-based developer hopes to raise around Rs 1500 crore. Hindustan Zinc reports big profits in Q4: Revenue for the quarter jumped 97% year-on-year to Rs 6,699 crore. Amazon launches Fire TV Stick in India to surf online content: The device can be plugged into any high-definition television set and used to watch online content.