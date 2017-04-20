Nigerian prosecutors have charged 53 people for conspiring to celebrate a gay wedding in Kaduna, BBC reported on Thursday. The accused, who were arrested on April 15, have denied the allegations and their lawyers said that they were illegally detained. Homosexual acts are illegal in the country and can attract a sentence of up to 14 years in jail.

The accused were released on bail and the next hearing has been scheduled for May 8, a report by local daily Premium Times said. The group has pled not guilty to the charges of conspiracy, unlawful assembly and belonging to an unlawful society.

The defence lawyers have said the accused are students.