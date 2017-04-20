Chief of the Delhi Mahila Congress and former RK Puram MLA, Barkha Shukla Singh, resigned from the post on Thursday after accusing the party, especially its Vice President Rahul Gandhi, of not listening to workers’ woes, Hindustan Times reported. Singh, however, clarified that she would always remain a Congress worker and that she was just resigning from the post.

Will always remain a @INCIndia worker. Saddening to see party in such a state. Party does not belong to one person it belongs to its workers — Barkha Shukla Singh (@barkhasingh45) April 20, 2017

Singh also posted her press statement on Twitter, in which she said that Gandhi was “mentally unfit” to lead the party and that he always shied away from meeting workers and addressing their grievances. Singh, who headed the Delhi Women’s Commission when Sheila Dikshit was chief minister of the state, also said that Gandhi was only interested in meeting sycophants.

Singh was also extremely critical of Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken, whom she accused of being Gandhi’s nominee in the party. Her outburst against the party, especially with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections scheduled for April 23, has put the Congress in a spot. Earlier, too, the party had lost stalwarts like Arvinder Singh “Lovely” to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Several contestants had also protested against Maken for alleged irregularities in ticket distribution.