A look at the headlines right now:

Centre says China’s renaming of places does not make ‘an illegal occupation legal’: Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said. Pakistan SC forms joint team to investigate Panama Papers charges against Nawaz Sharif: The five-judge bench remained divided over the verdict. While two of them voted to disqualify Sharif, three others voted for further inquiry. No progress on AIADMK merger as OPS camp demands proof that Sasikala and Dinakaran have quit: Senior party leader KP Munusamy alleged that the Sasikala faction was ‘staging a drama in the disguise of a merger’. Delhi Mahila Congress chief resigns from post, calls Rahul Gandhi ‘mentally unfit’ to lead party: Barkha Shukla Singh, however, said that she would always remain a Congresswoman. Modi and Paytm founder on TIME’s list of 100 most influential people in 2017: The Indian prime minister shared space with Vladimir Putin, Theresa May and Donald Trump. Nigerian officials charge 53 people for conspiring to celebrate a gay wedding: Homosexual acts are illegal in the country and can attract a sentence of up to 14 years in jail. Army orders court of inquiry into ‘human shield’ incident in Kashmir: A First Information Report was filed against the Army for allegedly tying a man to a jeep and using him as a “human shield” against stone-pelters in Budgam.

Giant iceberg pays visit to Canadian town of Ferryland: Tourists thronged ‘iceberg alley’ off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. NGT asks Delhi government to start non-stop buses from May 1: The green panel demanded a status report about the project, which is aimed at reducing air pollution, within four weeks. Supreme Court quashes criminal complaint against MS Dhoni for being depicted as god: The former India cricket captain had appeared as Vishnu on a magazine cover in April 2013.