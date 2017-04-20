The big news: India says renaming parts of Arunachal won’t make it China’s, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan court to probe Panama Papers charges against Nawaz Sharif, and the OPS camp demanded proof of Sasikala, Dinakaran quitting the ADMK.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre says China’s renaming of places does not make ‘an illegal occupation legal’: Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.
- Pakistan SC forms joint team to investigate Panama Papers charges against Nawaz Sharif: The five-judge bench remained divided over the verdict. While two of them voted to disqualify Sharif, three others voted for further inquiry.
- No progress on AIADMK merger as OPS camp demands proof that Sasikala and Dinakaran have quit: Senior party leader KP Munusamy alleged that the Sasikala faction was ‘staging a drama in the disguise of a merger’.
- Delhi Mahila Congress chief resigns from post, calls Rahul Gandhi ‘mentally unfit’ to lead party: Barkha Shukla Singh, however, said that she would always remain a Congresswoman.
- Modi and Paytm founder on TIME’s list of 100 most influential people in 2017: The Indian prime minister shared space with Vladimir Putin, Theresa May and Donald Trump.
- Nigerian officials charge 53 people for conspiring to celebrate a gay wedding: Homosexual acts are illegal in the country and can attract a sentence of up to 14 years in jail.
- Army orders court of inquiry into ‘human shield’ incident in Kashmir: A First Information Report was filed against the Army for allegedly tying a man to a jeep and using him as a “human shield” against stone-pelters in Budgam.
- Giant iceberg pays visit to Canadian town of Ferryland: Tourists thronged ‘iceberg alley’ off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.
- NGT asks Delhi government to start non-stop buses from May 1: The green panel demanded a status report about the project, which is aimed at reducing air pollution, within four weeks.
- Supreme Court quashes criminal complaint against MS Dhoni for being depicted as god: The former India cricket captain had appeared as Vishnu on a magazine cover in April 2013.