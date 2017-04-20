Wipro has dismissed several hundreds of staffers after its annual “performance appraisal”, PTI reported on Thursday. Media reports differed on the exact number of dismissals, though – between 350 to 600 employees are said to have been sacked.

The company undertakes a “rigorous performance appraisal process” regularly to meet business objectives and client requirements. “The performance appraisal may also lead to the separation of some employees from the company and these numbers vary from year to year,” The Economic Times quoted a statement from the firm as saying.

By December 2016, India’s third largest software services firm had more than 1.79 lakh employees. Several Indian information technology firms, including Infosys, have reduced hiring and restructured after incorporating automation processes recently.

The information technology sector has also been hit by tighter visa laws in the United States. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump had signed an executive order clamping down on the procedure for the H1-B visa, which is commonly used by Indians going to work in the sector in the US.