The big news: Islamic State claims Paris shooting that left policeman dead, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mulayam Singh Yadav has unpaid electricity bills of Rs 4 lakh, and India said China could not claim Arunachal Pradesh by renaming places there.
A look at the headlines right now:
- French policeman killed, two others injured in Central Paris shooting claimed by the Islamic State: The suspect, who was known to intelligence services, was gunned down.
- Mulayam Singh Yadav told he has Rs 4 lakh in unpaid electricity bills for UP home: Officials visited the Samajwadi Party leader’s sprawling Etawah house as part of a surprise inspection.
- Centre says China’s renaming of places does not make ‘an illegal occupation legal’: Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.
- Pakistan SC forms joint team to investigate Panama Papers charges against Nawaz Sharif: The five-judge bench remained divided over the verdict. While two of them voted to disqualify Sharif, three others voted for further inquiry.
- No progress on AIADMK merger as OPS camp demands proof that Sasikala and Dinakaran have quit: Senior party leader KP Munusamy alleged that the Sasikala faction was ‘staging a drama in the disguise of a merger’.
- Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar meet to discuss ways to unite Opposition against NDA: The Bihar Chief Minister had urged that another ‘Mahagathbandhan’ be established.
- Russia bans Jehovah’s Witnesses, says the Christian sect is extremist: A Supreme Court ruling has also allowed the state to seize their properties.
- Supreme Court quashes criminal complaint against MS Dhoni for being depicted as god: The former India cricket captain had appeared as Vishnu on a magazine cover in April 2013.
- Army orders court of inquiry into ‘human shield’ incident in Kashmir: A First Information Report was filed against the Army for allegedly tying a man to a jeep and using him as a “human shield” against stone-pelters in Budgam.
- Nigerian officials charge 53 people for conspiring to celebrate a gay wedding: Homosexual acts are illegal in the country and can attract a sentence of up to 14 years in jail.