A look at the headlines right now:

French policeman killed, two others injured in Central Paris shooting claimed by the Islamic State: The suspect, who was known to intelligence services, was gunned down. Mulayam Singh Yadav told he has Rs 4 lakh in unpaid electricity bills for UP home: Officials visited the Samajwadi Party leader’s sprawling Etawah house as part of a surprise inspection. Centre says China’s renaming of places does not make ‘an illegal occupation legal’: Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said. Pakistan SC forms joint team to investigate Panama Papers charges against Nawaz Sharif: The five-judge bench remained divided over the verdict. While two of them voted to disqualify Sharif, three others voted for further inquiry. No progress on AIADMK merger as OPS camp demands proof that Sasikala and Dinakaran have quit: Senior party leader KP Munusamy alleged that the Sasikala faction was ‘staging a drama in the disguise of a merger’. Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar meet to discuss ways to unite Opposition against NDA: The Bihar Chief Minister had urged that another ‘Mahagathbandhan’ be established. Russia bans Jehovah’s Witnesses, says the Christian sect is extremist: A Supreme Court ruling has also allowed the state to seize their properties. Supreme Court quashes criminal complaint against MS Dhoni for being depicted as god: The former India cricket captain had appeared as Vishnu on a magazine cover in April 2013. Army orders court of inquiry into ‘human shield’ incident in Kashmir: A First Information Report was filed against the Army for allegedly tying a man to a jeep and using him as a “human shield” against stone-pelters in Budgam. Nigerian officials charge 53 people for conspiring to celebrate a gay wedding: Homosexual acts are illegal in the country and can attract a sentence of up to 14 years in jail.