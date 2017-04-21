Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Thursday appealed to protesting Kannadigas to not block the release of his upcoming movie Baahubali - The Conclusion in Karnataka for comments made one of the actors. “Sathyaraj sir is not the producer or director of the film. He is one among the many artists who have worked in the film. It is unfair to target the film because of some comments he had made,” he said in a video on social media.

“Some comments made by Sathyaraj have purportedly hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. But on behalf of the producers and crew of the film, I wish to clarify that we have nothing to do with those statements. They are Sathyaraj’s personal opinion and is not shared by us,” Rajamouli said.

Pro-Kannada organisations have been protesting against the release of Baahubali - The Conclusion because Tamilian actor Sathyaraj, who plays Kaatappa in the film, is believed to have called Kannadigas “dogs” during the Cauvery agitation in the state in 2008, according to The News Minute.

The founder of Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha Vatal Nagaraj has garnered the support of other such groups and made a number of speeches outside the Karnataka Film Chamber office in Bengaluru. Together, they have urged Kannadigas to demand an apology from “anti-Kannada Sathyaraj for insulting the people of the state”.

Rajamouli has also pointed out that banning Baahubali - The Conclusion in Karnataka would not affect Sathyaraj in any way. He emphasised that the producers were in “no way connected with the issue” and appealed to fans for the same support they showed during the release of Baahubali - The Beginning.

The filmmaker said it was “not right” to dredge up an unrelated subject that was nine years old. In 2008, Sathyaraj had supported Tamil farmers during their protest demanding Cauvery water. Kannada groups have given the actor eight days to apologise for his statements, failing which they have threated to shut down Bengaluru on April 28, the day the movie is slated for release in the state, Hindustan Times reported.