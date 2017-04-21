The husband of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar on Friday floated a new political party of his own. Madhavan launched his MGR Jayalalithaa Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party at the late AIADMK leader’s memorial in Chennai’s Marina Beach, reported India Today.

Madhavan had announced that he would float a new party on March 18, alleging that there has been a “dominance of evil forces” in his wife’s outfit MGR Amma Deepa Peravai. He had been involved in the establishment of Jayakumar’s party, which has been projected as a federation and not a political outfit. He had said “bad elements” have influenced and interfered in its foundation.

Jayakumar and Madhavan had launched Peravai on February 24, marking Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary. They had both opposed the selection of VK Sasikala loyalist Edappadi K Palanisamy as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Madhavan, however, had rubbished speculations of a row with his wife. He had claimed that Peravai cadres will extend their support to his political party.