The Supreme Court on Friday rebuked the Centre for violating its earlier order by making the Aadhaar card mandatory for a number of central schemes. “How can you make Aadhaar card mandatory when we have passed an order to make it optional?” the bench asked.

The apex court made the statement while hearing a PIL against the government’s move to make the unique identification number compulsory to avail the benefits of various schemes. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that the Centre made the decision after finding that Permanent Account Number cards were being used to divert funds to shell companies, reported ANI. To this, the court said, “Is making Aadhaar compulsory by force the only way to tackle fraud?”