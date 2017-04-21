A look at the headlines right now:

How can you make Aadhaar mandatory when we said it was optional, Supreme Court asks Centre: The bench questioned whether making the unique ID number compulsory was the only way to tackle PAN card fraud. Ensure that Kashmiris are safe in your states, Rajnath Singh tells CMs: The Union Home Ministry will issue an advisory about this, the minister said, after students from Jammu and Kashmir were attacked in Rajasthan. French policeman killed, two others injured in Central Paris shooting claimed by the Islamic State: The suspect, who was known to intelligence services, was gunned down. Nirmala Sitharaman hints at Centre retaliating to new US policy on H-1B visa: American companies make profits in India as well, the commerce and industry minister said. Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad booked in Latur for misbehaving with the police, says report: Officers said he and his supporters created trouble outside an SBI branch after finding an ATM empty. Centre plans ‘Project Cow’, which will have sanctuaries to protect the animals: While details of the proposal are currently unavailable, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said they had been working on it for some time. Donald Trump says he is great friends with opera legend Pavarotti, who has been dead 10 years: The US president went awkwardly off script during a joint press conference with the Italian prime minister. Mulayam Singh Yadav told he has Rs 4 lakh in unpaid electricity bills for UP home: Officials visited the Samajwadi Party leader’s sprawling Etawah house as part of a surprise inspection. Deepa Jayakumar’s husband floats new party in Tamil Nadu: Madhavan launched his MJDMK at Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai’s Marina Beach. Actor Sathyaraj apologises after Kannada groups threaten to block Baahubali’s release: Kannadigas have been protesting against him for comments he made against the community during Cauvery agitations in 2008.