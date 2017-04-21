The big news: How is Aadhaar mandatory despite our order, SC asks Centre, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rajnath Singh reminded states to treat Kashmiris as equal citizens, and the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a Paris attack.
A look at the headlines right now:
- How can you make Aadhaar mandatory when we said it was optional, Supreme Court asks Centre: The bench questioned whether making the unique ID number compulsory was the only way to tackle PAN card fraud.
- Ensure that Kashmiris are safe in your states, Rajnath Singh tells CMs: The Union Home Ministry will issue an advisory about this, the minister said, after students from Jammu and Kashmir were attacked in Rajasthan.
- French policeman killed, two others injured in Central Paris shooting claimed by the Islamic State: The suspect, who was known to intelligence services, was gunned down.
- Nirmala Sitharaman hints at Centre retaliating to new US policy on H-1B visa: American companies make profits in India as well, the commerce and industry minister said.
- Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad booked in Latur for misbehaving with the police, says report: Officers said he and his supporters created trouble outside an SBI branch after finding an ATM empty.
- Centre plans ‘Project Cow’, which will have sanctuaries to protect the animals: While details of the proposal are currently unavailable, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said they had been working on it for some time.
- Donald Trump says he is great friends with opera legend Pavarotti, who has been dead 10 years: The US president went awkwardly off script during a joint press conference with the Italian prime minister.
- Mulayam Singh Yadav told he has Rs 4 lakh in unpaid electricity bills for UP home: Officials visited the Samajwadi Party leader’s sprawling Etawah house as part of a surprise inspection.
- Deepa Jayakumar’s husband floats new party in Tamil Nadu: Madhavan launched his MJDMK at Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai’s Marina Beach.
- Actor Sathyaraj apologises after Kannada groups threaten to block Baahubali’s release: Kannadigas have been protesting against him for comments he made against the community during Cauvery agitations in 2008.