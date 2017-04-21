A seven-member committee of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Amma faction, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, will hold merger talks with the O Panneerselvam-led camp. The decision was made at a meeting headed by Palaniswami on Friday, a day after the OPS group demanded that AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala and her nephew and Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran be formally removed from the party for the two sides to unite, PTI reported.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet ministers D Jayakumar, SP Velumani and CV Shanmugham, as well as Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam and others attended the meeting at the party headquarters. Vaithilingam will head the seven-member committee, which will also include ministers Jayakumar, KA Sengottaiyan and C Sreenivasan. Members of the panel were chosen by Palaniswami.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Jayakumar had announced that Sasikala and Dinakaran will be kept away from party affairs. But so far, there has been no confirmation that they have resigned from the AIADMK. Besides their expulsion, the Panneerselvam camp had also demanded the removal of some 30 other members of Sasikala’s family from the AIADMK.

The decision follows months of political turmoil in Tamil Nadu, which began after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5. Panneerselvam has been fighting against Sasikala’s rapid rise to the top ranks of the AIADMK. She was set to take over as chief minister till the Supreme Court convicted her in a disproportionate assets case, after which Palaniswami took over.

The AIADMK-Amma and AIADMK-Puratchi Thalaivi Amma factions on Tuesday announced that they would hold talks to unite the two sides to rescue the party’s “two leaves” symbol, which was frozen by the Election Commission of India after a dispute between the two camps.