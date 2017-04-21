Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told bureaucrats to work towards becoming enabling entities, and not just regulators. He said change in working style is the need of the hour for the progress of the country. “With quantum jump in work must also come a qualitative change,” Modi said at the 11th Civil Services Day in Delhi.

Here are the highlights of the PM’s speech:

“To reform, political will is needed. I do not lack it and may be having a bit extra.”

“Political will can reform but bureaucracy performs and public participation transforms. We have to bring them in one wavelength.”

“A spirit of ownership is essential. Let us believe that through this set up we can bring a positive change in people’s lives.”

“Excellence must go hand in hand with responsibility.”

“E-governance, M-governance, social media- these are good means to reach out to the people and for their benefits.”

“Every policy of ours and its implementation has to be outcome centric.”

“India is seen as a ray of hope world over and our democratic values are globally admired.”