Barkha Shukla Singh, former chief of the Delhi Mahila Congress, was expelled by the party on Friday, a day after she resigned from the post and accused Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi of being “mentally unfit” to lead it, PTI reported. The former RK Puram MLA, while resigning on Thursday, had also accused state party president Ajay Maken of being Gandhi’s stooge.

The Congress has expelled Singh for six years for “anti-party” activities ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls on Sunday. In response, Singh on Friday posted a press statement on Twitter in which she said that her expulsion was illegal and that she would seek the help of law to fight it. She also said Gandhi would have to be educated about the Congress and its heritage. She said she would file a petition with the Election Commission to boost her case.

Press Release on illegal expulsion pic.twitter.com/gbbsmy7SSj — Barkha Shukla Singh (@barkhasingh45) April 21, 2017

#Congress expels #BarkhaSingh from the party for six years for 'anti-party activities'. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2017

On Thursday, too, Singh had posted a press statement on Twitter, in which she had said that Gandhi had always shied away from meeting workers and addressing their grievances. The politician, who headed the Delhi Women’s Commission when Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister of the state, had also said that Gandhi was only interested in meeting sycophants.

Singh’s outburst against the party has put the Congress in a spot ahead of the crucial Delhi corporation polls. Earlier, too, the party had lost stalwarts like Arvinder Singh “Lovely” to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Several contestants had also protested against Maken for alleged irregularities in ticket distribution.