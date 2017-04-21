At least 20 people were run over by a truck in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, reported PTI. The incident took place outside a police station in Yerpedu.

The driver of the truck is believed to have lost control and run over the people. While PTI reported that the victims were gathered outside the police station to submit various applications, The Indian Express said the people who were injured in the incident were mostly vendors. The truck was travelling from Srikalahasti to Tirupati.