A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

HDFC Bank Limited reports 18.25% rise in net profit for Q4, beats market estimates: The bank attributed this jump to net interest and other income as well as gross non-performing assets. Poor performance by FMCG, healthcare stocks pull down markets: The Sensex ended 57 points lower at 29,365 while the Nifty50 dropped 17 points to 9,119. How can you make Aadhaar mandatory when we said it was optional, Supreme Court asks Centre: The bench questioned whether making the unique ID number compulsory was the only way to tackle PAN card fraud. Wipro dismisses several hundred employees after annual ‘performance appraisal’: India’s third largest software services firm said the development was part of an attempt to meet business objectives and client requirements. Nirmala Sitharaman hints at Centre retaliating to new US policy on H-1B visa: American companies make profits in India as well, the commerce and industry minister said. Relief for Sahara chief Subrata Roy as court scraps non-bailable warrant against him: The businessman managed to convince the bench that he would attend the hearings in the case and also gave an undertaking. Narayana Hrudayalaya acquires Panacea Biotec’s subsidiary for Rs 180 crore: The transaction will allow the enterprise to take over the upcoming hospital in Gurugram being set up by NewRise Healthcare.