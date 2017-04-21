The business wrap: HDFC stocks gain after bank’s Q4 earning reports, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Markets close marginally low, and the Supreme Court asked the Centre how it could have made Aadhaar mandatory.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- HDFC Bank Limited reports 18.25% rise in net profit for Q4, beats market estimates: The bank attributed this jump to net interest and other income as well as gross non-performing assets.
- Poor performance by FMCG, healthcare stocks pull down markets: The Sensex ended 57 points lower at 29,365 while the Nifty50 dropped 17 points to 9,119.
- How can you make Aadhaar mandatory when we said it was optional, Supreme Court asks Centre: The bench questioned whether making the unique ID number compulsory was the only way to tackle PAN card fraud.
- Wipro dismisses several hundred employees after annual ‘performance appraisal’: India’s third largest software services firm said the development was part of an attempt to meet business objectives and client requirements.
- Nirmala Sitharaman hints at Centre retaliating to new US policy on H-1B visa: American companies make profits in India as well, the commerce and industry minister said.
- Relief for Sahara chief Subrata Roy as court scraps non-bailable warrant against him: The businessman managed to convince the bench that he would attend the hearings in the case and also gave an undertaking.
- Narayana Hrudayalaya acquires Panacea Biotec’s subsidiary for Rs 180 crore: The transaction will allow the enterprise to take over the upcoming hospital in Gurugram being set up by NewRise Healthcare.