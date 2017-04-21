Indian bourses faced a rough day of trading after fast-moving consumer goods and healthcare sectors took a hit on Friday. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex dropped 58 points to end at 29,365 while the wider Nifty50 closed at 9,119 after falling 17 points.

HDFC Bank, Reliance, NTPC, Asian Paints and L&T had a successful day on the stock markets while Sun Pharma, Cipla, ITC, Adani Ports and Power Grid trailed on the Sensex. HDFC Bank’s numbers rose by 2.52% after it reported a rise of 18.25% in its net profit for the fourth quarter that ended in March.

The rupee was trading at 64.61 against the dollar, compared to its Thursday close of 64.56.