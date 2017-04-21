A groom in Madhya Pradesh accidentally killed a 10-year-old boy while performing a ritual involving a sword, police told PTI on Friday. No arrest has been yet. The groom could not manage the sword during the ritual where he had to chop the leaves off a tree, Rampura police station in-charge Amit Saraswat said.

The boy, who was the bride’s cousin, succumbed to injuries sustained on his stomach while being treated at a hospital, Saraswat said. The hospital was 60 kilometres away from the village.

A case has been registered and the groom may be booked soon, PTI reported.